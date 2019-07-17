Florida education commissioner urges removal of Lincoln charter school leader

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley.

The state’s top education official has issued a scathing letter aimed at Eddie Hundley, the head of Lincoln Memorial Academy, taking a stance in the months-long debate about its finances and leadership.

Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, sent several emails and letters to the school district and Lincoln Memorial’s governing board on Tuesday, and copies were provided at a district press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is unacceptable that Mr. Hundley continues to be employed as an educator and I wholeheartedly support action by the district to rectify this situation by making every effort to have Mr. Hundley relieved of all responsibilities with Lincoln Memorial Academy,” his letter states.

District officials said they would ensure compliance with state law and the charter contract, but they assured residents that Manatee had no intention of revoking the school’s charter or halt its operations.

“We want to state emphatically that it is not the desire, plan or goal of the School District of Manatee County to remove Lincoln Memorial Academy’s charter, or to see it cease its operations,” district spokesman Mike Barber said. “In fact, our efforts are aimed at working with the school to ensure they can continue to serve their students.”

School leaders could not immediately be reached for comment. At a recent town hall meeting, hosted by Lincoln Memorial last week, Hundley vowed to cease his interaction with local reporters.

“The stuff with me, it’s a distraction,” Hundley said at the time. “I have a beautiful school that everybody should know about, and after today, that’s the only media they’re getting.”

An administrative law judge, within the Division of Administrative Hearings, recommended that Hundley’s educator certificate be revoked for five years. The Education Practices Commissioner, a separate body within the Florida Department of Education, upheld the judge’s recommendation after a hearing in Tallahassee, and the final order was issued on May 13.

The order faulted Hundley for the two job recommendations he gave to a former employee, who was under criminal investigation, helping him secure a teaching job in Sarasota. The employee, Quentin Peterson, was eventually charged with possession of child pornography, the result of his alleged relationship with a teenage girl.

In its final order, the EPC said a revoked certificate barred Hundley from employment “in any capacity requiring direct contact with students.”

“Lincoln Memorial Academy’s continued employment of Mr. Hundley flies in the face of all our efforts to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” Corcoran said in his letter.

The education commissioner also underscored Lincoln Memorial’s “deteriorating financial condition,” a term used for schools that struggle to meet their financial obligations for three months in a row. Lincoln Memorial had a budget deficit of more than $235,000 by the end of April, according to district officials.

“For the governing board to continue to allocate funds for his services is, on its face, contrary to the best interest of the students,” he wrote. “This conclusion is reinforced by the fact that the school is facing a financial emergency.”

School leaders previously said that recent controversies, including the financial troubles and the accusations against Hundley, are the result of misinformation and interference by the school district.

Lincoln Memorial’s chief financial officer, Cornelle Maxfield, sent an emailed response to district officials and their non-compliance notices on July 8.

“This recent patter of inundating the school with baseless non-compliance notices is quite disturbing,” she wrote. “I believe that we can do a better job of communicating, and look forward to making strides in that regard.”

Corcoran said the district and the school had until July 23 to form a corrective action plan. On the same day, school board members discuss Lincoln Memorial’s finances at the regularly scheduled workshop.

This is a developing story.