National scholarship recognizes Manatee County graduates

Three Golden Herald nominees talk about their service The 42nd annual Golden Herald awards were held at Neal Auditorium, three nominees talk about their service. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 42nd annual Golden Herald awards were held at Neal Auditorium, three nominees talk about their service.

Fueled by their notable ambitions and scholarships, two former Manatee County students are launching into college after graduating from the School District of Manatee County just two months ago.

Cassandra Atzrodt delivered a speech at Southeast High School’s graduation on May 18. On Tuesday, the school district announced that Atzrodt competed with a group of 16,000 semifinalists throughout the country, earning a college-sponsored award from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Atzrodt will receive an annual scholarship worth between $500 to $2,000 during her time at Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee, where she plans to study biochemistry, according to a news release from the school district.

Anthony LaMarc, a graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School, earned a Merit Scholarship for his upcoming studies in computer science, at the University of Florida.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This year, 173 colleges and universities are sponsoring about 4,100 scholarship awards,” the program said in a news release. “Sponsor colleges include 95 private and 78 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.”

The award is one of several that Atzrodt earned during her time in Manatee County. Working with a team of four others, she placed No. 3 in a global competition for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The F1 in Schools World Finals was hosted in Singapore last September.

She was then recognized for her skill in mathematics. Atzrodt accepted a trophy and $1,500 during the 42nd annual Golden Herald Awards on May 1.