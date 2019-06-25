Manatee School District set to hire its next deputy superintendent of instruction

Meet the School Board of Manatee County Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent.

The School District of Manatee County has gone nearly one year without a deputy superintendent of instruction, the person responsible for academic programs and the performance of nearly 49,000 students. That could change with a vote of the school board on Tuesday evening.

If approved, the district will award an interim contract to Genelle Zoratti Yost, who worked as a district administrator in Fort Pierce, on the east coast of Florida, for more than three decades. Cynthia Saunders held the deputy superintendent position in Manatee from July 2015 to June 2018, before she took over as superintendent.

Yost’s contract would run from July 1 to Dec. 20 — about six months — at a salary of $75,745, along with a $400 monthly car allowance. The district would consider her an independent contractor, meaning she won’t receive overtime payments or district benefits, according to Tuesday’s agenda.

In her resume, Yost described herself as an “accomplished and energetic educator with a solid history of achievement in instructional leadership.”

Yost earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Florida in 1975, followed by a master’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University, according to her resume. During the same time period, she worked as a teacher for St. Lucie Public Schools, focusing on exceptional student education and remedial reading.

She then spent several years as a consultant with the Florida Diagnostic Learning Resource Center. She was expected to “explore and deliver training in areas of curricular implementation, including instructional strategies,” the resume states.

In 1981, Yost returned to St. Lucie to become an administrative assistant. She was responsible for exceptional student education, a specialized program for students with disabilities, otherwise known as ESE students. From 1983 to 2003, she worked as the principal of three ESE centers in the district.

Yost advanced to the role of an assistant superintendent for St. Lucie in 2003, a position she held for about nine years. During that time she oversaw the district’s schools and federal projects, including its migrant programs, according to her resume.

As an assistant superintendent, Yost helped to “ensure quality instruction for all learners in a caring and safe environment,” and she worked with principals in “developing, implementing, and evaluating school programs that provide engaging work for every student,” her resume states.

She then became St. Lucie’s deputy superintendent for one year, and its superintendent for another two years. From 2013 to 2015, Yost oversaw approximately 43,000 students, 42 schools and 5,000 employees.

And from 2015 to 2016, the last entry on her resume, Yost worked as a subcontractor for MGT of America. She analyzed school buildings in Georgia, documenting “improvement needs that meet instructional demands,” her resume states.