Scholarship will honor Southeast High grads killed in Peru. Parents want to meet good Samaritan

Southeast High teachers give tribute to students killed in Peru Students and staff wore orange and Hawaiian shirts to Southeast High School May 28, to remember two recent graduates, Albert Ales and Zachary Morris, who were killed in a crash in Peru last week.

Zachary Morris and Albert Ales died in the same way they lived — together.

The inseparable friends had just graduated from Southeast High School, but their celebratory trip to Peru was cut short on May 24, just hours after it started. A city bus hit the pair as they rode a moped in Cusco, halting their plans to visit Machu Picchu and the Rainbow Mountain.

Their families have since learned of a good Samaritan who came to the boys’ aid. They believe he was a doctor on vacation from either Canada or Europe, and that he spoke fluent English and French, according to an announcement on Thursday morning.

“We were told that he offered comforting words and he tried to keep the boys still,” said Kevin Morris, father of Zachary Morris, at a news conference outside of Southeast High.

“The families would like to thank this good Samaritan for his kindness, but also to ask if the boys were able to speak and may have had any last words they could share with us,” he continued.

The unnamed doctor who comforted Albert Ales and Zachary Morris after their May 24 wreck in Peru. The doctor was reportedly on vacation from Canada or Europe, and he spoke fluent English and French. Provided photo

Their fathers and mothers — Kevin Morris, Laura Morris, Albert Ales and Kimberly Ales — are also seeking justice for their sons.

Peruvian authorities gathered statements from the 27-year-old bus driver and his father, who rode the bus and collected tickets, Kevin Morris said. Though locals said the bus was speeding and moving into no-passing zones, police failed to record names or statements from the bus passengers, Morris’ father continued.

“Our boys’ lives were taken from us by the reckless, negligent and, we believe, criminal act of one individual — not an entire country,” Kevin Morris said.

Morris’ father said he would continue pushing for a full investigation while speaking with the U.S. Embassy in Lima. He also asked anyone with information about the doctor or potential witnesses — many who rode the El Huerto bus on Route 28-G — to contact goodsamaritandr19@gmail.com

Meanwhile, the memory and positive influence of Zachary Morris and Albert Ales will survive in Bradenton, their families announced on Thursday. Their friendship began in the high school’s International Baccalaureate program, an intensive program that focuses on both academic and personal growth.

Through a flood of donations on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe, and through support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota, the families started a scholarship for graduates of the IB program at Southeast High. Two students will earn the scholarship each year.

“Our boys wanted to make our world a better place by solving problems and engaging with other cultures,” Kevin Morris said. “That is the core of what the Inter-Baccalaureate program here at Southeast High teaches, to see the world as a community. Tragically, our songs lost their lives following their dream to explore those far away places.”