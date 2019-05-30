Top administrator resigns from Manatee School District

Meet the School Board of Manatee County Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent.

A top administrator has left the School District of Manatee County.

Sarah Brown, the chief human resource officer for about four years, will officially depart from the school district in late June. Brown will take advantage of sick leave in the meantime, according to a resignation letter dated May 28.

She could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon, and the reason for her departure was not immediately known.

“I wish the district well as it continues to work through the challenges and continued successes,” her letter states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brown also emailed her fellow HR staff on Wednesday evening, thanking each person for their dedication to hiring and managing employees of the school district.

“I want to let you know that, with a heavy heart, I have resigned my position with the School District of Manatee County,” she wrote.

“Each of you have brought something special to the HR Department and I will cherish our time together,” Brown continued.

Brown was a top administrator in the school district, answering only to the superintendent and deputy superintendent. She started working under former Superintendent Rick Mills in 2015.

According to district records, her starting salary was $117,570 per year.