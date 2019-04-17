Budgeting tips for college students Here are five easy ways college students can save money during the school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five easy ways college students can save money during the school year.

A study ranked the University of South Florida as the most unsafe campus in the state and near the bottom of the list in the country as well.

Alarms.org ranked the Safest Colleges in America, with the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus landing at No. 382 overall.

The Tampa campus ranking was also the worst of the 14 Florida colleges included in the study.

“It was surprising to hear the statistic, but I feel relatively safe,” student Shae Driscoll told WFLA News Channel 8. “It’s the surrounding area I think that contributes to the statistic.”

USF’s St. Petersburg campus, however, ranked higher at No. 118. The Sarasota-Manatee campus was not included.

The study compared 490 colleges looking at crime rate using law enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation reports, with a distinction between violent and non-violent crime, and police adequacy, according to the methodology.

However, the site noted that variable such as campus size, location and culture made the ranking challenging.

“While these are valid concerns (and we certainly advise students and their parents to visit the colleges to see and feel the campuses for themselves), we do believe that we have been able to rank fairly and objectively,” according to Alarms.org.

Here’s how the Florida colleges included in the study ranked on the list of safest college campuses in the U.S.:

20 - Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers

50 - Santa Fe College, Gainesville

118 - University of South Florida, St. Petersburg

130 - University of West Florida, Pensacola

201 - Florida A&M University, Tallahassee

207 - University of North Florida, Jacksonville

258- University of Central Florida, Orlando

265 - Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee

271 - University of Florida, Gainesville

313 - Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers

316 - Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton

338 - Pensacola State College, Pensacola

342 - Florida International University, Miami

382 - University of South Florida, Tampa

Florida State University and the University of Miami were not included in the study. According to the study’s methodology, schools that did not submit crime reports to the FBI, had enrollments of under 1,000 students or where “significant amount of data” was not available were not included.

Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., was determined by the study to be the safest campus in the country, while the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor was ranked the least safe.

The full list of all 490 universities ranked in the study can be found here.