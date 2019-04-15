Auditors fault Manatee schools for new computer system. It’s not the only problem they found

A closer look at the history of Manatee Schools’ troubled new computer system Manatee County School District’s new computer software system has been riddled with delays, millions of dollars in cost overruns and other problems. It is still not fixed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County School District’s new computer software system has been riddled with delays, millions of dollars in cost overruns and other problems. It is still not fixed.

The School District of Manatee County failed to screen at least eight contractors, to properly compensate certain teachers and to effectively plan for its multimillion-dollar ERP software project, according to a new report.

In its report on district operations, the Florida Auditor General listed eight findings on Manatee’s enterprise resource planning software, or ERP project, along with its improper use of teacher scholarships and its gaps in digital security, among other issues.

The Bradenton Herald reported similar findings on the ERP project in mid-January, noting a lack of planning and a project budget that spiked from less than $10 million to more than $20 million.

According to their report, dated April 11 and released online over the weekend, state auditors found:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Unclear or lacking methods for implementing the new ERP software, especially when it came to scoring the products, negotiating strong contracts and monitoring progress. In response, Manatee officials said they would better analyze the district’s needs and expectations during future projects.

Weak oversight of contracts and district payments, a problem that was also noted in 2017. Auditors reviewed millions of dollars in payments and found that Manatee sometimes failed to verify that services were fully completed, or that invoices were for the proper amount, especially when it came to school resource officers. The district said it would require SRO’s to sign in each day, starting on April 1.

Inadequate review of certain construction costs, specifically when it comes to negotiating, monitoring and documenting the best prices. In response, the district said it had unwritten procedures, and that Manatee would better document its process going forward.

Improper calculation of certain employee salaries. When it came to educators who were on a grandfathered salary schedule between the 2014-2015 and 2017-2018 fiscal years, Manatee failed to base a portion of their salary on performance, placing blame on the union contract. Auditors pointed to state law, which requires a performance review.

A lack of documentation to vet the 250 charter school teachers who received nearly $397,000 in Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship awards during the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Similarly, the district paid a total of $54,800 to dozens of employees who were not eligible for the awards, a problem that was also noted in 2017. The district has since reassigned employees and “enhanced procedures” to prevent future issues, according to its response.

No background checks on five contractors who performed non-instructional services, such as fire alarm replacements and boiler inspections, along with three contractors who performed instructional work, such as speech and occupational therapy for students. Departments that hired a contractor did not always notify Human Resources to ensure a screening was performed, the district responded.

Poor control over information technology, allowing some employees to access students’ sensitive information, even though access wasn’t required for their everyday jobs. In response, the school district removed the access privileges of 82 employees.

Slow removal of IT access privileges for employees who left the district. Manatee officials promised to quickly address the IT security issues.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders responded to the findings in an April 8 memo to the state’s auditor general, Sherrill Norman.

“The Executive Leadership Team of the District is committed to the implementation of the recommendations to increase accountability, transparency and to promote effective and efficient operations throughout the District,” Saunders wrote.