Do you know these Manatee High grads? Alumni association searching for students from 1950’s

Change was constant for students who attended Manatee High School in the 1950’s. The time to reminisce is quickly approaching, but the alumni association needs help to locate dozens of graduates.
In 1947, years before they arrived, the name Manatee County High School evolved from a merger between Palmetto High School and Bradenton High School, one of many changes over its history, according to the alumni association.
Starting with the color white and drawing from the existing schools, red from Palmetto and blue from Bradenton, the campus adopted its current red, white and blue identity. It also switched from the Golden Wave to the Hurricanes.
In 1955, three junior high schools — Bradenton, Manatee and Oneco — merged into one campus, offering the nearby students at Manatee County High School a chance to practice at updated music facilities. Palmetto High started to re-emerge as its own school a year later, and the word “county” was removed from Manatee High’s name in 1958.
Now, the Manatee High School Alumni Association is inviting hundreds of men and women to attend the reunion in August, when 50’s graduates can reconnect over lunch in the school’s cafeteria. More than 1,000 members received an email or letter, but nearly 100 others are missing from the organization’s database.
A sense of camaraderie often forms among people who attend the same high school, a shared milestone in early adulthood, said Richard Morris, vice president of the alumni association.
“We know that Manatee High School was a big part of their life,” he said. “We want it to continue to be a big part of their life.”
Morris said anyone with contact information for the remaining graduates can email manateehighalumni@gmail.com.
1950
- James William Berry
- Barbara Louise Caudle
- Elizabeth Randolf Farrar
- Richard Thurston Stephens Sr.
- Mildred Catheryne Stewart
- Mary “Iris” Turner Harrison
- Patricia Jane Tyler Henson
- Betty Faye Venrick
1951
- William Jefferson “Bill” Albritton
- Mary Alice Houghton
- George Parrish King
- Robert Clayton “Bob” Linzy
- lillian Delores Smith
- Gary Madison Zipperer
1952
- Frederick Cox Smith
- James A. Denton
- Frank Beauregard Gorsky Jr.
- Carole A. Huffer
- Claudia Frances Kipp Trammel
- Cynthia May Ludlow Ellis
- Freddie Virgil Mills
- Mary L. Reames Jones
- Madgeline Wooten Irick
1953
- Patricia “Pat” Aiken
- Henry Perry “Buster” Brown
- Alice Ann Dewitt
- Neal Trout Huber
- Paul E. Johnson
- Doris Jean Kretschmar Harrison
- Doris Patricia McIntyre Branch
- Evie Pearl Overstreet Neff
- Barbara Anne Seay Waddell
- Doris Ruth Van Alphen
- Marion Fostine Wooten Web
1954
- Carl Jon “Tony” Clausen
- Sandra Sue “Sandy” Cox
- Dorothy Lois Detweiler
- Gerald Ross Hoffman
- Christine Laverne Horne Tresca
- Carolyn Joyce Kittle
- Eleanor Marian Leonard
- Donna Louise Lloyd
- Judith Estelle Russell
- Eikichi Shino
- Marilyn “Gene” Siver
- Desma Lorriaine Warren Wade
1955
- Oran Dale Bearden
- Claudia Ann Birch
- Edward William “Pee-Wee” Dowd
- Robert Peter “Pete” Hannah
- Lenna Katherine Ingram
- David Stanley Johnson
- Maxine Marie Morrison
- James Barry Palmer
- Ruby Adelaide Porter Koon
- Janet Louise Richards
- Marie Suzanne Smith
- Shirley Jean Vosburg
- Margaret Ann Weaver
1956
- Mary Frances Schade Eastman
- Celesta Odell Lyon
- Patricia Ann Parker
- Shirley Ann Phillips
- Annie Jewel Reeves Marlow
- John G. Simmonds
1957
- Bettie Ann Brumit
- Barbara Rae Daniels
- Renee Mildred Garcia
- Harriet Kae Kippax
- Sharon Lee Kurtz
- Glenn Dale Riddick
- Evelyn Mae Roy
- Harold Harvey Sprang
- Mary Louise Valdez
- Desma Lorraine Warren Wade
1958
- Lois Carole Catlett
- Alfred Cook
- Jimmy Lee Cook
- Jill Sandra Curry
- Patricia Jayne Davis
- Jerry Wayne Everett
- Judith Anne Henry
- Carole Jo Hughes
- Ronald Lee Irwin
- Bonnie Johnson Maghes
- Annette Nasworthy Wolf
- Evelyn Muriel “Lyn” Raines Borah
- Margaret Leona Shepard
- Larry James Scherzinger
- Patricia Ann Snyder
- Katherine Jane Stees Davidson
- James Warren Williams
- Gary Wayne Wilson
1959
- Ronald Stephen Keck
- Charlene Price Hudson Manson
- Charles Padgett
- Sheila Rosenfield
- Brenda Gay Seabrook
