A ‘community school’ might be coming to Manatee County. Here’s what that means

With $17 million from a local charity, and with unanimous approval from the Bradenton City Council on Wednesday morning, Bradenton Christian School will overhaul its sports complex over the next two years.

Among other improvements, the private school will build a new gymnasium with up to 60,000 square feet of space, along with new fields for soccer, football, volleyball and baseball. Much of the sports complex will convert to artificial turf on the school’s campus, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton.