Meet the Manatee School District’s principal and assistant principal of the year

Ann McDonald, a leader at W.D. Sugg Middle School, was named principal of the year on Tuesday afternoon, while Bernadette Pletcher, of Tillman Elementary School, was named assistant principal of the year.
McDonald joined the School District of Manatee County in 1989, serving as an assistant principal at Manatee High School, and as a principal at Daughtrey Elementary School, Manatee Elementary School and Johnson Middle School, according to a news release from the district.
Pletcher joined the district in 2009, serving as an assistant principal at Anna Maria Elementary School, Tillman Elementary School and the former G.D. Rogers Garden Elementary School.
Leaders throughout Florida are named principal and assistant principal of the year in each school district, and winners are then eligible for the state-level award. The state will announce its decision on March 19.
“The Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership is to recognize exemplary principals for their contributions to their schools and communities,” the release states, citing the Florida Department of Education.
“The program honors leaders who have spearheaded initiatives to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments and establish partnerships with parents and community members,” it continues.
