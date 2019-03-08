Judge says Hundley failed ‘to maintain honesty’ by recommending accused teacher

Education

Palmetto charter principal claims new charges came from new case, judge says he’s wrong

Palmetto Memorial Academy Principal Eddie Hundley says criminal charges against a former teacher were from new case. Hundley says he didn't know of the charges when he recommended him for another job. Judge says the charges stem from the same case.
An administrative law judge in Tallahassee recommended a punishment for Lincoln Memorial Academy prinicipal Eddie Hundley’s involvement in providing “misleading employment references” to a teacher who he allegedly knew was under criminal investigation.

In 2017, Hundley recommended his former employee, Quentin Peterson, for a position as a math teacher at Booker High School in Sarasota, just weeks after Peterson resigned from Lincoln in the middle of an investigation into inappropriate contact with students.

Hundley has contested that the allegations against Peterson were not sustained at the time of his recommendation, but school officials say he shouldn’t have checked a box that said he had no reason to believe Peterson could not work with children.

On Friday, a judge said she agreed.

Judge Lynne A. Quimby-Pennock wrote that Hundley deserved to have his educator’s certificate revoked for five years, followed by five years of probation. The recommended punishment would also require that Hundley take an ethics course and pay a fine of $2,400 within one year.

According to Quimby-Pennock’s written opinion, Hundley failed to “maintain honesty in all professional dealings,” submitted “fraudulent information on a document in connection with professional activities, and failed to “disclose material facts in another’s application for a professional position.”

Principal Eddie Hundley knew some details of the investigation, the Palmetto police chief said.

Former state education commissioner Pam Stewart wrote in an Aug. 23, 2018, letter that she found probable cause to justify sanctions against Hundley.

The Florida Department of Education’s Education Practices Commission will enter a final order in the case at a later date.

Peterson’s jury trial for possession of child pornography is scheduled for Sept. 3.

