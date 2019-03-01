Manatee school district announces shakeup of veteran principals. Here are the changes

When the long-awaited Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School opens in August, it’ll be run by a familiar face.
The School District of Manatee released a series of new principal shifts across the county Friday evening. Among them was the announcement that Hayley Rio, who has led Braden River Elementary for nine years, will be the principal of one of Manatee’s newest schools.
In a release, district spokesperson Mike Barber said each of the new principals are veterans principals. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders vouched for their experience, as well.
“All four of the principals named today are proven school leaders. I know their experience and leadership qualities will be a strong asset to the schools they will now be leading,” she said in a statement. “I am also excited about filling the positions that are now open as a result of today’s announcements.”
Joshua Bennett, who served as principal at Bashaw Elementary for nine years, will be the new principal at Braden River Elementary. Mario Mendoza, who has served as principal at Wakeland Elementary for seven years, will be the new principal at Bashaw Elementary. Kathy Price, who served as principal at Myakka City Elementary for five years, will be the new principal at Willis Elementary.
Marla Massi-Blackmore will also resume her role as full-time prinicipal at Tillman Elementary, according to a release. She will serve as a mentor to a new principal at Daughtrey Elementary.
The position changes are set to take effect July 1. Bayshore, Daughtrey, Myakka City and Braden River elementary schools still have openings that will need to be filled before the 2019-20 school year.
