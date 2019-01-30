Want to switch middle schools in Manatee County? Here’s how

For a period less than two weeks long, parents can switch their child’s middle school without providing a reason.
Open enrollment in Manatee County is from Monday to Feb. 15. It affects enrollment in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, and out-of-county students are allowed to apply, according to a news release from the school district.
Open enrollment for elementary students will run from March 4 to March 15.
“Approval of School Choice applications are subject to enrollment capacities and other factors,” the release states.
Interested parents can find the application by visiting manateeschools.net, clicking on “Parents and students” and then navigating to “School Choice.”
Applications are also available at the Office of Student Assignment, 1400 First Ave. E., in Palmetto. Parents can reach the office by calling 941-708-4971.
The assignment office is located across the street from Palmetto Head Start.
Students new to Manatee County will need a certified birth certificate and social security number during the application process.
Only the “enrolling parent of record” can file a request. Applications made in person or by mail will require a notary, and emailed submissions will be checked against the district’s student information system, according to the news release.
“School Choice decisions may be of particular interest to parents of students graduating from elementary to middle school because of the variety of programs offered at district schools,” the release states.
“Parents may use School Choice to enroll their child in advanced programs such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) program offered at Johnson Middle School,” it continues.
