Manatee School District announces finalists for Buffalo Creek Middle principal

The School District of Manatee County announced three finalists in the search for Buffalo Creek Middle School’s next principal, and residents are invited to meet the finalists at an upcoming forum.
All finalists are scheduled to attend the forum on Tuesday, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Middle, 7320 69th St. E., in Palmetto.
The school’s current principal, Dustin Dahlquist, will soon become the principal of Lakewood Ranch High School. According to a news release, his possible successors include:
▪ Tamara Cornwell, an assistant principal at Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School, in Bradenton, since 2016. Cornwell started in Manatee as a science teacher for Lincoln Middle School in 1983, and she later worked as an assistant principal at Johnson Middle School and Nolan Middle School.
▪ Kimberlain Zenon-Richardson, the other assistant principal at Lee Magnet Middle, where she’s worked since 2016. Zenon-Richardson started in Manatee as a science teacher at Braden River Middle School in 1996, and she later worked as the school’s assistant principal.
▪ Bradley Scarbrough, an assistant principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School, in Palmetto, since 2014. Scarbrough started in Manatee as a teacher for Sugg Middle School in 1993, and he later worked as the assistant principal at King Middle School, in Bradenton.
“School District officials will take into consideration feedback from those who attend Tuesday’s forum before making a final decision on who will be named the next principal,” the news release states.
