A Manatee County school is being renamed. Here’s how to submit a nomination

Residents have a say in the renaming of Johnson-Wakeland International School of Baccalaureate, a new K-8 school in Bradenton.
The school resulted from a merger between Johnson Middle School and the now-closed Wakeland Elementary School.
There are four ways to submit a nomination:
- Email — communications@manateeschools.net.
- Mail — School District of Manatee County, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton, FL 34206.
- In-person — School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., in Bradenton.
- Town hall — Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Wakeland, 2121 26th Ave. E.
The district hired consultants to develop a master plan in 2015, according to a recent school board agenda.
The plan addressed “existing building infrastructure needs, anticipated community development and growth, and any associated growth/decline in school district student enrollment, as well as changing and evolving educational program needs of the district,” it states.
After receiving input from consultants and local residents, the district closed Wakeland Elementary and moved its students to Johnson Middle — now an IB magnet school — this year.
School board policy requires six months of community input before a school can be renamed. Board members initiated the process on Oct. 23, and a public hearing will take place no sooner than mid-April.
A hearing was not scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
