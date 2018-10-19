Watch: how to anonymously report school threats in Florida

A Manatee County school guardian, John Cinque, was just placed on temporary assignment pending an internal investigation for posting anti-government and conspiracy theory posts on his Facebook page; the page was disabled Monday.
Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.
Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
On the way home from Prine Elementary School, five year-old Anabelle Hunting, who is non verbal, screamed out as a girl repeatedly yanked her hair. An aid searched for her lost phone, continually shouting 'where is my phone?'
In this Manatee County School District video longtime Manatee County resident Barbara Harvey talks about her life. She served as a teacher, Principal, Executive Director of Elementary Education and School Board Member