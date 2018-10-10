High school renaming begins in Manatee. Here’s how to submit a nomination

The School District of Manatee County will accept nominations for the renaming of a high school in Parrish.

Gretchen Fowler, president of the Parrish Civic Association, led the fight to rename North River High School, which is under construction at the corner of Erie Road and Martha Road. The school is slated to open in August 2019.

There are four ways to submit a nomination:

Email: communications@manateeschools.net.

Mail: The School District of Manatee County, P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton, FL 34206.

In-person: School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Town Hall: 6-7 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th St. E., in Palmetto, on Oct. 24.

The district will accept nominations until Feb. 26, when the school board will hold a public hearing and then vote on a name.

Fowler said more than 1,300 people signed petitions in support of renaming the campus to “Parrish High School,” reclaiming their identity from the vague “North River” label

Board policy requires six months of community input before a school can be renamed.

“The School Board initiated the renaming process during a workshop held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, after a substantial number of citizens mounted a campaign to have the name changed to Parrish High School,” according to a news release.