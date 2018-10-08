Have a service project in mind? SCF could help you with funding

The State College of Florida is awarding thousands of dollars in grants for service projects in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Applicants could receive up to $10,000 each as part of the college’s sixth annual MLK Day of Service, which falls on Jan. 21, according to a news release.
The program is made possible by money from the Florida Legislature.
“Schools, student clubs, neighborhoods, businesses, churches, sororities or fraternities, and other community organizations are encouraged to submit applications,” the release states.
SCF will stop accepting applications at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24. To apply, organizations must first attend an information session at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W.
Each session will take place in Building 5, Room 123, on Wednesday and Thursday, along with a final session on Oct. 15.
Rodney Jones, program manager and president of the Manatee County NAACP, will accept RSVPs by email (mlkservice@scf.edu) and by phone (941-752-5178).
“Eligible service projects will address education, health, clean energy/environmental stewardship, economic opportunity, disaster preparedness, support for veterans and military families, public safety and neighborhood issues,” the release said.
More information is available at scf.edu/mlkservice, and directions are available at scf.edu/maps.
According to the release, MLK Day of Service is a national effort to “transform the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into a day on, not a day off.”
