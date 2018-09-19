Manatee students may soon call themselves ‘Merit Scholars’

At least a dozen local students earned semifinalist spots in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program, which is offering more than $31 million in awards.
In a recent news release, the School District of Manatee County congratulated four semifinalists from its high schools. At least eight other students hail from area private schools.
All together, at least 12 local students are one step closer to earning the title of “Merit Scholar.” They are:
- Carter Beckstein, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School
- Sidney Knowles, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School
- Colton Melnick, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School
- Matthew Thomas, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School
- Kieren Collins, IMG Academy
- Julianna Stureman, IMG Academy
- John Floersheimer, Out-of-Door Academy
- Ben Johnson, Out-of-Door Academy
- Grace Hill, Braden River High
- Anthony LaMarc, of Lakewood Ranch High
- Cassandra Atzrodt, Southeast High School
- Trevor Johnson, State College of Florida
More than 1.6 million students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors. The 16,000 semifinalists, now in their senior year, represent less than one percent of high school seniors in the nation.
The majority of semifinalists will move forward, and about half of the finalists will secure a scholarship, according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
“To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received,” the release states.
After more than six decades, the National Merit Scholarship Program has awarded money to approximately 338,000 students.
Semifinalists will learn in February whether they advanced to the final round, and the organization will announce winners between April and July.
Awards include 2,500 National Merit scholarships worth $2,500 each, along with 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships and 4,000 college-sponsored awards.
“Merit scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regards to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference,” the organization said.
