After software delays, Manatee school board hires law firm for help. Future costs are unclear

A law firm will help the School District of Manatee County with the roll out of its new business management software, which has yet to be finished after it went live on July 1 — more than a year behind schedule and at least $10 million over budget.

The school board unanimously voted to expand its relationship with Carlton Fields Jorden Burt on Tuesday. Its services will cost $460 an hour for the work of two lead shareholders, along with $430 an hour for other shareholders, $330 an hour for associates and $155 an hour for paralegals, according to the letter of engagement.

“We are mindful of your interest in controlling the cost of legal services,” it states. “Our goal likewise is to represent you efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.”

“We cannot determine at the outset the amount of time, the expertise, or the costs that will be required, and there are many factors that can change any such estimate,” the letter continues.

The Tampa-based law firm is expected to provide legal advice on the district’s contract and ongoing discussions with Ciber, a consulting company that was hired to implement PeopleSoft, the district’s new system. Ciber recently agreed to fix all defects within two months, according to district officials.

The system, known as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, had more than 60 defects as of last week, and its shortfalls caused recent payroll and purchasing delays. The district’s internal auditor and its volunteer audit committee are monitoring the project, and the Florida Auditor General is doing its own review.

Tuesday’s board agenda made it clear that Carlton Fields is not being hired in connection with any lawsuits.

“Please note, this engagement is not for litigation,” it states. “The Carlton Fields firm will provide its services in insuring that the School Board receives the full benefits of its contract with Ciber.”

The agreement could be amended if the district were to need help in filing a lawsuit or defending against litigation. Such services may be needed in the future, according to a comment made by the board chair on Tuesday evening.

Someone from the law firm will be involved in all discussions and negotiations involving the company, and further services might be utilized “should we need to move into litigation,” Scott Hopes said.

The district, he said, is withholding about $3.5 million in unpaid invoices as leverage while Ciber addresses the software issues.

Board member John Colon said the board should receive monthly updates and ensure the legal fees don’t get “out of bounds.”

“They’re already aware of how tight we want to keep our additional expenses on this project,” Hopes said.

John Clabby and Joseph Swanson, the lead shareholders in Tuesday’s agreement, are also representing the board in a class-action lawsuit that was filed after the district inadvertently leaked the personal information of more than 7,000 employees last year.

In that case, the district paid a deductible and its insurer paid the other charges. Insurance is not expected to cover the new agreement, but Carlton Fields applied a “substantial discount” to its hourly rates, according to the engagement letter.

District attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum said the law firm is knowledgeable about technology and contractual issues. It has offices throughout Florida and the nation.

“Who better to resolve this situation than a firm that specializes in this area, whether it’s further contractual negotiations or litigation,” he said.