USF president Judy Genshaft to retire in July

After 18 years, the University of South Florida will soon be looking for a new president.
Judy Genshaft — who has been president of USF since 2000 — announced Monday her decision to retire. She will discuss her upcoming retirement during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Genshaft’s decision to step down will be effective July 1, according to a news release from the university.
In a letter to the USF community, Genshaft said she and her family believe now is the “right time” to step down.
“The University of South Florida is on a trajectory unlike ever before in its history. We are reaching milestones once reserved for universities twice our age. We continue to make groundbreaking strides in research, student success, teaching and community impact,” Genshaft said in the letter.
Genshaft is credited with bringing USF into national prominence.
Under her leadership, USF was designated a “Preeminent State Research University,” one of just three in the state. Genshaft, an Ohio native, also led a capital campaign that raised more than $1 billion.
USF’s enrollment increased 40 percent while Genshaft served as president and the university’s four-year graduation rate tripled, according to the university.
“I am fortunate to have served alongside our great president and witnessed the leadership she has provided during her remarkable tenure,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Brian Lamb in a news release. “We are performing at a higher level than ever before, making a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida, and none of it would be possible without the visionary leadership of Judy Genshaft. Her legacy will be felt for generations to come.”
Comments