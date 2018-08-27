‘The revolution’s coming,’ warns school guardian in Facebook posts

A Manatee County school guardian was just placed on temporary assignment pending an internal investigation for posting anti-government and conspiracy theory posts on his Facebook page; the page was disabled Monday.
