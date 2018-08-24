The votes are in: New Parrish high school has a mascot

North River High School is one step closer to opening in August 2019.
Its future mascot — chosen by hundreds of future students — will be the Bulls, according to Friday’s news release from the School District of Manatee County.
Of the approximately 1,100 students who voted, about 40 percent favored the Bulls, followed by the Otters (20 percent), the Rattlers (17 percent), the Moccasins (15 percent) and the Ospreys (8 percent).
“It’s no surprise that Bulls were chosen as a nod to the rich agricultural history of our region,” said Jason Montgomery, the district’s supervisor of athletics, in the news release.
A committee narrowed about 120 options down to five, considering their local relevance and their uniqueness in the region and state.
The mascot’s design will likely be inspired by the school’s colors: navy blue, gray and white.
