Problems with new computer system ‘not significantly addressed’ by Manatee school district, report says

The School District of Manatee County upgraded its business management software to replace an archaic system, but the process led to questions about a deputy superintendent and, most recently, an outside review of the project.
Superintendent Cynthia Saunders hired outside help to review the installation of new enterprise resource planning software, and she will address the findings at a press conference on Monday evening.
“At the same time, I want to emphasize this has not had any negative impact on students or the job of our instructional staff,” Saunders said in a prepared statement before the news conference.
“However, the processes required for hiring people, securing contracts, paying bills and other basic functions on the business side of the district are being disrupted,” she continued.
The ERP software was more than a year behind schedule and nearly $10 million over budget by the time it went live on July 1 — Saunders’ first day as superintendent.
Deputy Superintendent Ron Ciranna is on paid administrative leave while the district investigates “payments and scope of work related to the ERP process that may not have gone through proper authorization.”
On Aug. 8, a state auditor alerted the district that a “full financial audit on the ERP project” would take place. The district’s outside review began soon after.
George Kosmac, a retired deputy superintendent of operations for Seminole County Public Schools, started his assessment on Aug. 10.
Many of the issues were already discussed at past school board meetings: staff turnover, a lack of planning and issues with the project vendor.
“Note that these problems were identified very early in the project implementation but nevertheless were not significantly addressed throughout the project,” Kosmac wrote.
Saunders received the assessment on Sunday night, according to a news release. As a result, she will not support a contract extension with the project vendor, Ciber, unless the ongoing issues are fixed.
Though the contract ends Friday, she is calling on Ciber to continue its work until the problems are resolved.
“By commissioning this independent report and releasing it today, we are moving forward in the spirit of full disclosure and transparency,” Saunders said in the news release. “As superintendent, it is my job to address this situation head on and to hold people accountable.”
