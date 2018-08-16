Twenty ‘guardians’ complete training. They will soon enter Manatee’s schools

Despite the initial concerns of school board members and some Manatee County residents, school guardians will begin their watch over area schools on Monday.
The first class of guardians received their training certificates during a ceremony held by the School District of Manatee County on Thursday morning. Twenty men and women will soon begin their jobs, and another group of 20 people are expected to enter training.
School “guardians” are armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. They are required to finish 144 hours of training through the sheriff’s office, including firearms instruction, diversity training and active-shooter preparation.
“I do believe the best deterrent for a bad guy with a gun are a lot of good men and women with a gun,” said Scott Hopes, chairman of the school board, during Thursday’s ceremony.
“I fought in Tallahassee to keep this in the legislation, and I believe we need even more armed and experienced guardians and law enforcement on our campuses,” he continued.
His comments seemed like a departure from past statements, in which he questioned the use of guardians as opposed to law enforcement officers. Hopes met with Sheriff Rick Wells on June 8 to discuss how they might cut costs and gradually replace the guardians with deputies.
In a follow-up interview, Hopes said he still believes law enforcement officers should serve as the schools’ primary security. However, amid financial concerns and a staff shortage at the sheriff’s office, the district hired a qualified group of guardians.
Most of the guardians have prior experience in law enforcement or the military. In the long run, Hopes said, the district could help its guardians become certified law enforcement officers, or the guardians could supplement the work of added deputies.
He said police have more authority, such as the ability to make arrests, and that elementary students would benefit from having a positive, close-quarters relationship with local authorities.
The school board took an early stance on the issue after a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members at a high school in Parkland.
About two weeks after the massacre, Manatee board members approved the spending of nearly $598,000 to put sheriff’s deputies and police officers in every school, at least for the 2017-2018 school year.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act on March 9, requiring a security officer at every school in the state. But the state’s safety allocation failed to fully cover the costs.
Manatee County commissioners agreed to continue their 50-50 share of the costs for existing sheriff’s deputies, but they refused to help with added security. The Bradenton, Holmes Beach and Palmetto police departments agreed to a 70-30 split of the costs, with the district bearing most of the burden.
Manatee already had law enforcement officers in its middle and high schools, but many of its elementary schools were unguarded.
School board members eventually shifted course and established a guardian program. The security position was created under the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, another aspect of the new legislation.
The program is named after an assistant coach who gave his life to protect students during the shooting in Parkland.
One of the guardians is a retired detective who worked in law enforcement for 28 years before he left the Manhattan Robbery Squad, part of the New York City Police Department. He also served on a protection detail for the police commissioner.
As a parent of local students, Louis Cruz said he is prepared to give time, energy and even his life to protect area children.
“Just like the firemen know how to go into a fire, we as law enforcement and military know how to go toward danger,” he said.
Comments