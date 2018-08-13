Thousands of students face a new school year in Manatee County

Parents juggled classroom supplies and anxious children on Monday morning, the first day of school in Manatee County.
Susan Melichar gripped a plastic bag full of Goldfish and Cheez-Its as she arrived to Palma Sola Elementary School.
Her son, Jimmie, was ready for his debut as a first grader. He was especially eager for art and gym class, along with a new engineering class.
He is one of approximately 48,600 students enrolled in a Manatee County school. His sister, Ella, was less enthusiastic about the idea of starting a new year.
When asked what made her nervous, she said, “Everything.”
Their mother praised the school’s teachers and administrators for their hard work. She was confident about the quality of her children’s education, but she had questions about their security.
Dozens of guardians — armed security officers without law enforcement authority — will deploy to elementary schools throughout the district on Aug. 20. Melichar said she would prefer if a certified police officer or sheriff’s deputy guarded the schools.
Detective George Bryant, of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, patrolled the campus on Monday.
“I’m just keeping everybody safe — teachers, kids, everybody,” he said.
The first day of school can be emotional for students and their families. As a girl smiled and embraced her friend, a mother consoled her crying son nearby.
“You cannot come to work with me today,” she said. “This is your job.”
A handful of kids donned neon green “safety patrol” belts, ushering other students to their homeroom classes. The first bell of the year rang at 8:30 a.m., followed by the first Pledge of Allegiance, the first roll call and the first morning announcements.
Sarah Ocrutt greeted each of her students by their name and the esteemed title of “first grader.” She had the benefit of knowing each boy and girl from their time in kindergarten.
“One, two, three, eyes on me,” she said.
“One, two, eyes on you,” the students replied.
“You just blew my mind,” Ocrutt said. “You remembered that after a whole busy summer.”
About 7,000 district employees prepared to ensure Monday was a success. There are 47 traditional schools and 13 charter schools operating in the 2018-2019 school year, along with Manatee Technical College, which operates three campuses.
Outside West Manatee Fire and Rescue, less than a mile from Palma Sola Elementary, firefighters brought attention to safety in the new school year. They parked a truck and its whirling lights next to the road, displaying a sign on its side: “Please slow down, school is back in session.”
Lt. Dan Tackett urged residents to watch for stopping school buses and to pay extra attention at intersections.
“Especially kids without parents with them,” he said. “They’ll dart across — they don’t even think about it.”
