School grades for 2018 have been released. Here are the Manatee schools that got an A.

The Florida Department of Education has released the 2018 school grades.
In Manatee County, here are the 15 schools that received an A:
1. Myakka City Elementary School
2. Ida M. Stewart Elementary School
3. Braden River Elementary School
4. Louise R. Johnson Middle School
5. Gene Witt Elementary School
6. Lakewood Ranch High School
7. R. Dan Nolan Middle School
8. Braden River High School
9. Gilbert W. Mcneal Elementary School
10. Robert Willis Elementary School
11. B.D Gullet Elementary School
12. Team Success a School for Excellence
13. Palmetto Charter School
14. State College of Florida Collegiate School
15. Visible Men Academy
Here is a link for grades for every school in Florida.
Comments