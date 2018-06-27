Education

School grades for 2018 have been released. Here are the Manatee schools that got an A.

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

June 27, 2018 04:29 PM

MANATEE

The Florida Department of Education has released the 2018 school grades.

In Manatee County, here are the 15 schools that received an A:

1. Myakka City Elementary School

2. Ida M. Stewart Elementary School

3. Braden River Elementary School

4. Louise R. Johnson Middle School

5. Gene Witt Elementary School

6. Lakewood Ranch High School

7. R. Dan Nolan Middle School

8. Braden River High School

9. Gilbert W. Mcneal Elementary School

10. Robert Willis Elementary School

11. B.D Gullet Elementary School

12. Team Success a School for Excellence

13. Palmetto Charter School

14. State College of Florida Collegiate School

15. Visible Men Academy

Here is a link for grades for every school in Florida.

