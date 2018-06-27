Florida's 2018 school grades are out. Here's a breakdown on how Manatee County fared.

The School District of Manatee County held on to its B grade in the 2017-2018 school year.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Education released grades for schools within the state's 67 districts, as well as overall grades for each of the districts. Among 58 Manatee schools listed, 15 received A's, 18 received B's, 19 received C's and six got a D. There were no F-rated schools in the district.
A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most schools maintained their grade, while about five went down and approximately 15 went up.
Several Manatee schools went up two levels on the scale: Myakka City Elementary and Visible Men Academy went from a C to an A, and W.D. Sugg Middle School went from a D to a C.
Palma Sola Elementary dropped by two levels on the scale, from an A to a C.
After fighting to keep its doors open, Manatee Charter School achieved a C grade — an increase from the D grade it earned for three years in a row. Principal Bonnie Brett, who joined the school last year, has said a higher grade was one of her top priorities.
The DOE calculates school grades annually based on up to 11 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate.
According to the department, the state now has more than 1,027 "A" schools — up from 987 in 2017 and 763 in 2016.
“The school grades announced today are the result of hard work by our students, parents, teachers and leaders," Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said in a release. "I am extremely proud that Florida’s accountability system continues to ensure all students have access to the high-quality education they deserve and that it prepares them for college, a career and life."
