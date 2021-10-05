Manatee High student, 15, facing charges after police say he brought a gun to school

A 15-year-old Manatee High School student is facing charges after Bradenton police said he brought a gun onto school grounds. ttompkins@bradenton.com

A 15-year-old Manatee High School student is facing criminal charges after bringing a gun onto school grounds, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bradenton police officers were called out to the schools after a suspicious bag was found believed to have a gun inside, according to a news release.

Using the school surveillance camera system, police said they were able to identify a 15-year-old male student seen leaving school and leaving the bag outside an exterior door. Detectives found the teen at his home and he confirmed that the bag was his and that it did have a gun inside.

The teen told detectives the gun was for self-defense and that he had forgotten he had it in his backpack. He also said he had no intention of bringing the gun to school or harming anyone and expressed regret, according to the news release.

Police say charges are pending against the teen, but did not identify him or say what specific charges could be filed.

Bradenton police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers did not respond to calls for additional information.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Bradenton police detective Michael Carpenter at 941-932-9310. Information can also be submitted by emailing bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.

