Have you seen this man? Manatee deputies say he robbed Circle K stores at gunpoint

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a Circle K convenience store with what appears to be a sawed-off shotgun.

On Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., a middle-aged man pulled a weapon on the clerk before demanding cash from the register at the Circle K store in the 900 block of 30th Avenue East, according to a press release. Deputies say the suspect took the cash and fled the area on a beach cruiser bicycle.

Investigators believe the suspect is the same person who pulled out a “long gun” to rob the Circle K convenience store in the 3000 block of First Street West on Sept. 16. No one was injured in either robbery, cops say.

Surveillance video captured footage of both armed robberies, and according to a release, witnesses gave the same description for both suspects.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as having a medium build while wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a blue durag around his head and a blue shirt around his mouth and neck. After robbing the Circle K on Thursday, deputies say the suspect rode west on 30th Avenue East.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information related to either robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS (8477).