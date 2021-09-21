IMG Academy teacher charged with having sex with a student

An IMG Academy teacher has been charged with having sex with a student, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aware of the pending charges and after evading detectives for days and leaving the state, Taylor J. Anderson surrendered Monday at the Manatee County Jail. She is charged charged with sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

On Sept. 14, detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Crimes Against Children unit learned of the allegations. After hearing the rumors, school administration confronted the student in question and the student admitted to having sex with Anderson, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

IMG Academy, a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination in Bradenton, banned Anderson from campus and she was fired shortly after.

Over the course of the past week, detectives found that Anderson had been talking to the underage student through text messages, on social media and through direct messages over the course of several weeks. They also learned that she had picked up the student in July, took the student to the beach and engaged in sexual acts in her car, according to police.

Anderson refused to speak with detectives when contacted and hired an attorney.

Detectives, meanwhile, obtained search warrants for her home, car and cell phone which uncovered evidence in the case. That evidence along with what detectives found on the student’s cell phone was the basis of the probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

But when detectives tried to arrest Anderson at her home, she wasn’t there. Detectives kept in communication with her attorney, including an update of the pending charges, and on Monday she turned herself in.

IMG could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.

