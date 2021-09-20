Crime
Man shot to death in Bradenton area; shooter claims it was in self-defense
A 43-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon, and the man who shot him is claiming self-defense, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office released few details Monday morning, naming neither the victim nor the suspect.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 500 block of 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot.
A 23-year-old man at the scene approached deputies, claiming he was the shooter but that he had shot the victim in self-defense, according to a new release.
Detectives are still investigating his account of what happened, his motive and all the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Detectives have been able to interview several other witnesses to the shooting.
