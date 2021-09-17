Lakewood Ranch man charged in brutal beating of 78-year-old relative, Manatee sheriff says

Manatee County detectives arrested Michael Harshberger and charged him with attempted homicide and battery on a person over 65 after he allegedly beat up an elderly man. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Lakewood Ranch man has been charged with attempted murder and battery after beating a 78-year-old relative almost to death, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a home in the 7000 block of Highgate Lane after Michael Harshberger called 911 to report he had just beaten up an elderly man, who was bleeding from the head and unresponsive, according to a news release.

The 78-year-old man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The victim was not identified.

Harshberger was arrested and charged with attempted murder and battery on a person 65 years old or older.

The two men are related and both live in the home, and had been arguing when Harshberger began beating him over the head, detectives said. The beating continued for some time before deputies were called to the home.

The weapon used to beat the victim was still unknown Friday. Detectives still don’t know why Harshberger began to beat the victim during the argument.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 2:55 PM.