One dead in Parrish subdivision, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a home in a Parrish subdivison on Monday.
The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue in the Silverleaf community.
As of 12:30 p.m., a perimeter had been established around the home and the MSCO Crime Scene Unit was on site investigating.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said that one person, a female, is dead. The person’s age was not disclosed. No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
