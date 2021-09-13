Crime

One dead in Parrish subdivision, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating

09/13/21—Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a home in a Parrish, Fla. subdivision. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a home in a Parrish subdivison on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue in the Silverleaf community.

As of 12:30 p.m., a perimeter had been established around the home and the MSCO Crime Scene Unit was on site investigating.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said that one person, a female, is dead. The person’s age was not disclosed. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

