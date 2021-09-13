Bradenton shooting leaves man dead. Victim’s ex-girlfriend among two suspects charged

A Saturday morning shooting left a 26-year-old Bradenton man dead and an armed suspect still on the loose Monday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers responded to the Preserve on 51st Apartments in the 4800 block of 51st St. W., around noon Saturday. Police said a victim, identified as Cecil V. Richardson, had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries, a press release said.

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting. The first, 27-year-old Chanelle Michelle Lawson, is the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to court records. She was taken into custody Saturday, police say.

Bradenton police also put out a warrant for Shamar Dequez Johnson, the second suspect in Saturday’s shooting. Investigators did not reveal the connection between Johnson and Lawson.

Johnson, 22, previously spent time in jail for selling fentanyl and fleeing to elude law enforcement officers. He is also wanted for second-degree murder, police say. According to a release, Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

In 2019, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to another domestic dispute between Lawson and Richardson. An arrest report shows that Lawson began punching and kicking her boyfriend after an argument. As Richardson tried to drive away from the altercation, Lawson used her own car to crash into the driver’s side of his vehicle, a deputy said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322. Tipsters may also email information to BPDTIPS@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.