Two injured and hospitalized after shooting in Bradenton, cops say

A shooting in Bradenton over Labor Day weekend left two people injured, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Ninth Avenue West just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Detectives say they found two injured people at the scene. In a press release, police identified the individuals only as males. One individual had multiple gunshot injuries to his upper body, according to police, while the other had a single gunshot injury to one hand.

Both individuals were hospitalized and in stable condition on Saturday, police say.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No additional people are believed to be involved in the incident, according to detectives.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com.