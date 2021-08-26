Bloody box cutter attack sends one to hospital and another to jail, Manatee deputies say

An 18-year-old Palmetto man is charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after using a box cutter to cause serious injuries to another man, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Treon Bowen approached the victim at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 to apologize for incorrectly blaming the victim for stealing his wallet the previous day.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bowen had found his wallet in another location and despite coming to apologize to the victim, attacked him anyway.

Deputies say Bowen didn’t like the way the victim reacted to being accused the previous day, even though the victim had been innocent after all.

During the attack, the victim sustained a 5-inch cut under his arm that required “numerous staples,” to close, according to the report. The victim also suffered a large cut on the back of his arm that required “numerous sutures,” as well as several other lacerations requiring stitches.

Bowen was spotted by deputies riding his bicycle and arrested him. Deputies say he was in possession of he box cutter.

According to the report, Bowen claimed he was defending himself against the victim’s aggression, but was inconsistent about what happened throughout his interview.

Bowen was booked into the Manatee County Jail on the felony charge on Aug. 22 and was released two days later after posting a $5,000 bond.