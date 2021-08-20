Bradenton sexual predator turns himself in at the jail. He brought his drugs with him, deputies say

A 38-year-old Bradenton man wanted for failing to report an address change as a sexual predator decided to turn himself into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and he brought his drugs with him.

Deputies say Cory Waldie went to the Manatee County jail just after noon on Aug. 14 to surrender himself on the warrant.

A deputy went to the gate to take Waldie into custody and noticed that he had his fists balled up while he was being searched, according to the arrest affidavit.

Waldie was ordered to open his fists and deputies say he was holding a baggie of crystal meth.

Deputies say Waldie denied the drugs were his and had no idea how they got into his hand.

Waldie was arrested on the warrant and additionally charged with drug possession. He remains in custody without bond for the failing to report charge.