Bradenton woman terrorized her children, threatened to kill them, in custody, police say

A 27-year-old Bradenton woman is charged with aggravated child abuse after beating and threatening to kill her children, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

In order to protect the children’s identity, the Bradenton Herald will not name the suspect.

The woman was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued in April.

Deputies say they responded to a report from a CPS investigator on April 15, who had received a phone call from the mother, who left a voicemail saying, “If (the investigator) did not come for her children, she was going to kill them.”

According to the arrest warrant, the children reported that their mother hit, kicked, choked, threw lit candles at them, and stepped on the face of one of the children.

The ages of the children were not released.

The mother was initially placed in Centerstone on a Baker Act due to the threat of harming her children. She was released and deputies were unable to locate her until Wednesday.

The mother was booked into the Manatee County Jail where she remains on a $50,000 bond.