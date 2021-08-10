Bradenton woman collected deceased mother’s Social Security benefits for nearly 5 years

When a Bradenton woman’s mother died in 2014, she didn’t report the death to the Social Security Administration. Instead, she collected her dead mother’s benefits for nearly five years, authorities said.

On Friday, Tekia Middleton, 41, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in a Tampa courtroom. After her release from prison, Middleton will be placed on supervised release for three years and will have to pay full restitution for the $51,755 that she stole.

Between the time of her mother’s death in September 2014 and June 2019, Middleton stole Supplemental Security Income and Disability Insurance Benefits, according to court documents. Middleton had changed the direct deposit for those payments in 2016, from her mother’s bank account to one she controlled, using her mother’s name and Social Security number to make the change.

She then used her debit card for purchases and ATM withdrawals for her own personal expenses. An investigation by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General led to Middleton being indicted on two counts in September 2020.

On May 4, Middleton pleaded guilty to theft of government funds. Middleton could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 had she been convicted at trial.

As part of her plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to drop a second charge of illegally using her mother’s name and Social Security number.

Middleton, a single mother of six, has a lengthy criminal history consisting mostly of traffic-related charges, serving some jail time in the past and no prison time, according to court documents.

Her defense made a failed attempt at arguing that she be placed on probation rather than being sentenced to prison, so that she could continue to provide for her family and begin paying restitution.