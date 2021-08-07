Manatee County man charged with capital sexual battery on a child, deputies say

A 68-year-old Manatee County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and molestation, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jose Vela is not related to the victim, but knows the family.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim came forward on July 30 and revealed the ongoing sexual abuse to law enforcement with family at the child’s side.

Deputies say Vela sexually abused the victim “numerous times,” according to the report.

During a controlled phone call between Vela and the victim on Aug. 5, Vela made “several types of admissions,” and asked the victim not to tell the mother or he “would go to jail,” if the child accused him.

Vela was arrested Friday and booked into the Manatee County jail on the two charges. He remains in custody without bond.