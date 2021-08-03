Panhandler accused of pulling knife on Bradenton CVS customer who didn’t give him money

A 50-year-old Bradenton man was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon charge after panhandling at a CVS in the Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jame Brannon became upset when a store customer refused to give him money and then pulled a knife.

According to an arrest affidavit that became available Tuesday, the customer was trying to get into the store in the 6200 block of 14th Street West on July 27 when he was accosted by Brannon.

During the investigation, a second person came forward and told deputies that Brannon was being “aggressive” toward customers, according to the affidavit.

Brannon was not there when deputies arrived but was found a short time later. Deputies say he had a switchblade knife.

According to the affidavit, Brannon admitted that he pulled out his knife, but told deputies he was trying to sell it to the victim.

Brannon was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody on a $25,000 bond. According to jail records, Brannon is a criminal registrant with multiple prior arrests including burglary, drug possession and dealing in stolen property.