Body found in Bradenton-area mobile home park being investigated as a homicide

08/02/21 -- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Saturday’s death at Gar Fair Mobile Home Park, 3103 9th St. W., as a homicide. Bradenton Herald

A death at a Bradenton-area mobile home park is being investigated as a homicide, the Manatee Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about the death at Gar Fair Mobile Home Park and did not identify the victim or say if there’s a suspect.

Deputies were called to the mobile park , 3103 9th St. W., late Saturday after a report of someone not moving or breathing. The person was determined to be dead after deputies and paramedics responded to what was listed as a medical call.

An autopsy was being performed Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.