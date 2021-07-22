Man stabbed to death during fight at Bradenton oil change place, sheriff’s office says

A man was stabbed to death during a fight at a Bradenton oil change business Thursday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 a.m., witnesses reported to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office an altercation between an employee and a former employee of Take 5 Oil Change, 4145 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

Deputies responded to the business and learned from witnesses “that one of the involved parties received a stab wound to the chest and died as a result of the injury,” the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the former employee with a gun and that the fight started after the gun was displayed.

The sheriff’s office said it remains an active investigation and no further details were available Thursday afternoon.