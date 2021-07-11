Fight turned deadly at Bradenton mobile home park. Detectives believe it was self defense 

Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed during a fight with his ex-girlfriend, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Star Mobile Home Park in the 200 block of 41st Avenue East in Bradenton just before 6 a.m. Sunday, where an injured person was reported. Deputies were also informed of a disturbance at the address.

The man was dead when emergency responders arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and EMS found his body on the ground between two vehicles. He had a wound to his chest, the sheriff’s office said.

A 42-year-old woman, who detectives identify as the man’s ex-girlfriend, told deputies that she was being abused by him. The woman told law enforcement that the man was hitting and choking her when she stabbed him in the chest.

Detectives say that, based on initial evidence, they believe the woman was trying to defend herself.

The names of the man and woman were both withheld.

The homicide case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

