Man who barricaded himself inside a Sarasota high-rise after shooting incident found dead, cops say

A disgruntled former employee who barricaded himself inside his former work place at a high-rise condo in the 1800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive in Sarasota was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say the 58-year-old former maintenance man of the condo was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 7:30 a.m..

SPD’s SWAT unit, Emergency Response Unit, detectives, the department’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and other law enforcement assets were at the scene and the investigation remains active.

Police began investigating a shooting near the condo Friday night around 11:30 p.m. and learned the man had been fired from his maintenance position earlier this week.

The man had shot several times into an empty parked car at the condo and then he barricaded himself inside the condo located in South Lido Key Beach.

SPD said no further details will be released until Monday.

UPDATE 8:15AM Just after 7:30a, man who officers were looking for was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Public is not believed to be in danger. Ben Franklin Dr will be re-opened soon. Officers & Criminalistics will remain on scene. Add’tl info in post. pic.twitter.com/HQDfi3RtJh — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 10, 2021