Manatee school guardian resigns after wife points his gun at him during argument

A Manatee County school guardian’s wife is charged after gaining access to his service-issued firearm and pointing it at him during an argument. Getty Images

A Manatee County School District security guardian resigned after his wife was charged with grabbing his service-issued gun and pointing it at him during an argument.

School district spokesman Mike Barber said the guardian resigned after his wife’s arrest July 2 on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

The Bradenton Herald is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

Deputies say the couple had a few drinks and were relaxing when the husband fell asleep. He was awoken with his wife “screaming and cursing” at him.

The woman walked into a bedroom and her husband followed. When he walked in, the woman had retrieved his loaded gun and was pointing it at his head, while verbally assault him, according to the arrest affidavit.

The man told deputies the gun had been secured but there was no indication in the report as to how the woman got it.

Deputies say the husband became concerned that his wife may pull the trigger and retreated from the bedroom and into the kitchen where he retrieved another gun. According to the report, he then went outside to call 911.

After calling 911, deputies say he walked back into the home and his wife resumed pointing the weapon at him.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the wife, who changed her story several times during the interview. According to the report, she admitted to taking the gun and “cocked it,” but denied pointing it at her husband.

School guardians provide security at campuses in the Manatee district.

According to the report, the husband said he would not have called 911 had it not been for the fact that his wife had gained access to his service-issued gun. He told deputies he feared her actions were going to get him into trouble with the school district.