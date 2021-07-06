Inmate dies at Manatee County jail, sheriff’s office says

A 68-year-old man awaiting trial on three counts of child molestation was found unresponsive in his bed at the Manatee County jail’s medical pod Tuesday morning. according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a medical emergency was called for Gavino DeLeon at 8:15 a.m. Staff attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Gavino was found without a pulse and was pronounced deceased a short time after his discovery.

The sheriff’s office is classifying the death as a “medical event.”

Detectives responded to the jail to investigate and found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play.

The sheriff’s office said DeLeon suffered from a variety of medical conditions.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death within the next few days.

DeLeon was arrested in July 2019 on the charges and was awaiting trial. He had been custody since his arrest.