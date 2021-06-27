Bradenton man on bicycle is critically injured in hit-and-run crash, troopers say

A 48-year-old Bradenton man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are now seeking the driver of a red Hyundai sedan.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday south of the intersection of Cattlemen Road and Brown Lane, not far from Nathan Benderson Park.

The Bradenton man was traveling northbound in the bicycle lane on Cattlemen Road, according to FHP.

A driver in a red Hyundai sedan, also traveling northbound, approached the bicyclist from behind. Troopers say that the driver failed to stay in the vehicle lane and drove off of the roadway to the right, where the car collided with a curb. The driver then “over-corrected” to the left, according to FHP, which caused the vehicle to cross back into the bicycle lane and strike the Bradenton man.

The Hyundai was located about 2 miles away from the crash scene with no one inside, according to a crash report.

Troopers say the Bradenton man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information about the hit and run crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or by dialing *FHP (*347) on any cell phone.