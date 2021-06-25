Who are these suspects? Manatee deputies say they robbed a Bradenton arcade at gunpoint

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who they say robbed a Bradenton business at gunpoint Friday morning.

Deputies say the suspects entered the Winners Circle Arcade at 4307 26th St. W., Bradenton, around 10:45 a.m. before demanding money from employees. Armed with pistols, the two suspects grabbed money from the cash register and demanded money from a safe, according to a press release.

Employees who witnessed the robbery said that one suspect chambered a round into their pistol while the other stood near the front entrance. Both suspects, who wore dark clothing, fled the scene in a black vehicle with low-profile tires.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects could be traveling in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Witnesses said they believed the suspects fled north on 26th Street West.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS (8477).